Martha Glancy

Martha Ann Glancy, 73, of Onsted, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Lynwood Manor, Adrian. Martha’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with the funeral service to be at 2 p.m. Pastor Jeff Sheeks of the First Baptist Church, will officiate. Interment to follow at Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted, Mich.

She was born on August 17, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Harry and Bernice (Butler) Wallace. Martha married the love of her life, David Glancy, on June 1, 1974, in Brooklyn, Mich. She will be remembered for selling wood in front of the homestead. Martha graduated from Siena High School before it became Siena Heights College. She worked at Frontier City riding horseback as a robber to the stagecoach show. After she got married, she helped David with woodworking projects. They sold firewood and furniture. She attended the local church regularly. Martha will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet and talk with her.

Martha is survived by her husband of 47 years, David; her daughter, Tammy Glancy; and special family friends, the Monnich family. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.