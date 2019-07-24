Vicki Ann Bohnet, 70, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home on Lake LeAnn. Born in Marshall, Mich., on August 23, 1948, to Raymond and Betty Goodrich. Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Michael Bohnet and their five children, Michael Bohnet II, Bridget Lisenbee, Michael Ryan, Michelle Cousino, and Michele Dwyer; grandchildren, Shawn, Marissa, Cody, Shawna, Tyler, Greyson, Hunter, Tucker, Myles, Gavin; great-grandsons Ryder, Brayden, Devin, Bentley and Brent; brothers, Lavern and Raymond and lifelong best friends and sisters-by-heart, Sherri Grandy, and Karla Sherman. Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Leeland.

Vicki Goodrich grew up in Lansing, Mich., and was a graduate of Eastern High School and enjoyed a long successful career in sales. Avid and adroit in all games of skill, Vicki was a member of a monthly poker club spanning over 40 years which brought to her loyal and loving friends, among them Ruthie, Charlene, Linda, Lynn, Steven and Donna.

Vicki was the matriarch of her large family, whom she deftly navigated through the sometimes-arduous process of blending two families together with a deep commitment and love that drew each of them near to her in her final days. In illness- as in life – she demonstrated great courage and grace through her battle with cancer, eventually succumbing to the illness but never to a fear of dying. Emboldened by her faith in family and life, in the final months Vicki found the strength to envelop everyone she saw in serenity with her circumstances, allowing her to pass from this world to the next on her own terms and also give a final gift of peace to those who remain.

In honor of Vicki’s last wishes there will not be a public service and her cremains will be buried with her husband, Michael. In recognition of the amazing care and respect shown to Vicki in her final days, in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice in Jackson, Mich. Please leave a message of comfort for Vicki’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.