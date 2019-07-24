Her legacy . . . Marian Helen Baker, 82, passed away July 14, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1937, in Carleton, Mich., to Cyriel and Nettie (Lagowska) LaRoy. Marian married the love of her life, Dwight Baker, on February 27, 1981, in Jackson, Mich. She will be remembered as an avid birdwatcher who loved gardening, fishing and knitting. Marian’s wishes are being followed and her body is being donated to science.

Her family . . . Marian will be missed by her husband, Dwight; her children, Michael (Ramina) Marchese, Mark (Emma) Marchese, Mary (Scott) Austin, Dwight Baker Jr., Kevin (Stacy) Baker, and Carrie Williams; brother, Julius (Veronica) LaRoy; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson’s Keith Ellison and Scott Austin Jr.

Her farewell . . . Marians’ family and friends will gather for a celebration of life that will be held at a later date. Please leave a message of comfort for Marian’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.