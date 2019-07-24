Jack Patrick Boylan, 87, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away July 7, 2019. Jack was born April 17, 1932, in Washington Court House, Ohio. He married Jean Scholl in 1951 and they moved to Blissfield, Mich., to start a family.

He worked as a TV/radio repairman in the early years of his marriage. He was a master carpenter and went on to obtain his master’s in education from Eastern Michigan University. They moved to Lake Columbia in 1977 after Jack began his teaching career at Napoleon High School and Napoleon Middle School as the Industrial Arts teacher from 1973 until his retirement in 1991.

For those who knew Jack, his happy place was in his barn/shop where his tools were kept in the most organized fashion. If anyone needed something repaired, all they had to do was to ask dad. He could make anything out of wood, as his grandchildren will attest – to the hobby horses and doll houses he made aplenty. He could turn nothing into something and make it look brand new as if it was bought off a store shelf. Jack built three of his own homes, and helped with many more, including his own children’s. Jack also made homemade Christmas ornaments, for his children and grandchildren, complete with his initials on the back.

Another passion of Jack’s was his antique car collection. He loved to tinker on old cars and toys and had plenty to show off in his barn. He made many, many trips to the junkyard looking for parts and spent many nights sewing seat coverings to restore his cars to their original design. Jack would travel to other states to attend car shows and was a regular attendee at the Brooklyn Big Boy Car Show. He was a member of the Nash Metropolitan Club, The Crosley Club, and the Kaiser Club.

Jack was a long-time member and past president of the Clarklake Lions Club. He gave back by serving hundreds of meals at the annual Chicken Broil. He also traveled to Hawaii as part of the yearly convention and parade.

Jack was at his best when he was helping others. He was a member of Cornerstone Community Church in Brooklyn and took part in the yearly summer vacation Bible school program by making wooden cars for the kids to race. Jack was a long-time “snowbird” to Fort Myers, Fla., where he was a member of First Christian Church. For over 30 years, he served as lead carpenter, building sets for plays presented by the Tara Woods Community players. He will be remembered for his “bike ministry.” He served on several missionary projects in Haiti, Africa, Bulgaria, and New Orleans.

Jack’s biggest passion though, was traveling. He crossed the globe many times, including travels to Europe, Russia, Africa, China, and most recently, Costa Rica. Jack loved to see the different cultures and customs around the world and enjoyed talking about his travels.

Jack is survived by his six children, Patrick Boylan (Karen), Joanne Jaworski (Alan), David Boylan, Theresa Saumier (Mark), Catherine Schiel (Les), and Thomas Boylan (Emily); grandchildren, Ab Jaworski (Kristie), Leta Boylan-Sprague (Michael), Michele May, Aril Sandoval (Jonathan), Taylor Boylan, Shane Hummel, Zachary Boylan, Hannah Boylan, Kyle Schiel, Logan Boylan, Ayden Boylan, and Eli Schiel; great grandchildren, Adrian Jarrett, Monica Gardner, McKenzie Sandoval, Tristan Jaworski, Emerald Jaworski, Cassia Sprague, Chloe Nestor, Makayla Sandoval, and Harry Sprague; ex-wife Jean Boylan; and his loving companion of 22 years, Waneta Godfrey, her five children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his sisters, Mary Lorane Davis, Jeri Milstead, and Lynne Boylan; brother, Joseph Boylan (Shirley); sister-in-law, Sandy Boylan; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Boylan; mother, Buddy Boylan; father, Bill Boylan and brothers-in-law Gordon Davis and Glen Milstead.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 11 a.m., July 27, at Cornerstone Community Church followed by a luncheon at the American Legion, also in Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Community Church, 201 N. Constitution Ave., Brooklyn, MI 49230; New Mission System, 2701 Cleveland Avenue, Suite 200, Ft. Myers, FL 33901; and First Christian Church, 2061 McGregor Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33901.