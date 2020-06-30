Vera Gail Miller, 58, passed away, June 26, 2020. She was born on March 20, 1962, in Garden City, Mich., to Thomas and Patricia (Humble) Doom. Gail married, George Miller, on July 4, 2004, in Curtis Park, Saline, Mich.

She will be remembered for her love of people, selfless caring, and meeting other people’s needs. Gail was raised in Taylor, Mich., and attended Harry S. Truman High School. She graduated from Detroit Business School and was employed in the Human Resource Department at Elco Enterprises and Classic Turning Inc. of Jackson.

Gail enjoyed cooking, baking, and crafts. She loved her jobs, shopping, and really enjoyed her family vacations. A special Thank You to Heartland Home Hospice, Renee NP, and Angie RN for their outstanding care during this difficult time. Gail will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Gail will be missed by her loving husband, George; her beloved daughter, Amanda (Dustin) Elliott; grandson, Calvin Elliott; siblings, Linda (Roger) Elder, Michellee (John) Gipson; special niece and nephews, J.D. Deon, Jason Deon, and Janelle Deon. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Gail’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at Eineder’s Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Brooklyn Chapel (137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich.). Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 am at Grace Church (2692 N. Dettman Road, Jackson, Mich.), with a gathering beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Kyle Jackson to officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Church of Jackson. Please leave a message of comfort for Gail’s family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.