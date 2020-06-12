Mary Hart Dewey went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She was born at the Howell, Mich., family farm on June 7, 1924, to Thurber and Pauline Cornell. Mary attended Howell High School and graduated from Michigan State University magna cum laude in 1945. She majored in home economics and helped establish the campus Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship. Mary came to Brooklyn High School in Brooklyn, Mich., to begin her teaching career. She met Wilford “Bill” Dewey, and they married on October 18, 1947. The focus of Mary’s life was her faith and her family. She also taught at Napoleon Schools and Jackson Christian School. Mary was very involved with her church families at Brooklyn Baptist Church and Cornerstone Community Church. She taught Sunday school, Bible studies, and supported several mission agencies. Mary had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed entertaining friends in her home.

Mary will be missed by her children, Faith (David) Norman, and Bill (Susan) Dewey. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren, Peter (Becky) Norman, Anne (Edwin) Payne, Joel (Melissa) Norman, Sarah (Mike) Melchiorre, and Dan Dewey; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friend Becky DeWaters. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and son, Timothy. Her six siblings, Henry, Stanley, Esther, Alice, Ruth, and Phyllis also preceded her in death.

Private graveside services for the family will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Her private services were entrusted to Eineder’s Borek Jennings Funeral Home – Brooklyn Chapel. Pastor John Masters will officiate. Memorial contributions will be designated to Cornerstone Community Church, Brooklyn, Mich. The family would like to thank Vista Grande Villa Health Center and Elara Hospice Caring for their wonderful care of Mary. Please leave a message of comfort for Mary’s family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.