Twilajean Coolbaugh, 82, a longtime resident of Brooklyn, passed away Dec. 7, 2016. Twilajean is survived by five children and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Judson Coolbaugh and two daughters. There are no services planned and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be shared with Great Lakes Caring Hospice.