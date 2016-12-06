Lynn Marie Carpenter, age 67, of Norvell Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, under the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility after a hard fought battle with kidney disease.

Lynn is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lynn (Sherrod) Lacy of Arizona; step-children, Mark (Kim) Carpenter, Craig (Janene) Carpenter and Wendy Carpenter; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six siblings, Sue Emerson, Bob (Deb) Whitney, Mark Whitney, Barb (Adrian) Devine, Patricia (Alan) Schrauben and Sharon (Butch) Whitney; many nieces and nephews; as well as her dear close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Carpenter; son, Douglas J. Weber; and her parents, Bob and Rosalyn (Wiloch) Whitney.

Lynn was a 1967 graduate of Brooklyn High School and worked her entire career in banking with several area institutions. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor Lynn’s life was held Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, with the Rev. Larry Rubingh officiating. Interment took place at Roseland Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, contributions in Lynn’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 would be appreciated. Services were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com.