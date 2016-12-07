His legacy . . . Leonard Carl Adam Herrmann, age 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 7, 2016, under the loving care of his family, Bethany House and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. He was born Sept. 4, 1925, in Carleton, Mich., the son of Leonard and Helena (Bortz) Herrmann. He graduated from Onsted High School in 1943 and entered the U.S. Navy where he served his country proudly as a pilot in the Air Corps during World War II. In 1946, he married Betty Stephenson and she preceded him in death. Leonard was an engineer with Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1985 and was a member of the American Legion and Blind Veteran’s Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and farming and was very proud of his service to his country.

His family . . . Leonard is survived by his children, Lyndel Compau of Brooklyn, Michele (Larry) Williams of Atmore, Ala.,, David (Cindy) Herrmann of Jackson; sister, Marie Jett of Tipton; grandchildren, Jenny (Matt) Hinckley, Christopher (Amber) Herrmann, Cody Herrmann and Marissa Herrmann; great-grandchildren, Elyse and Juliet Hinckley and David Paul Herrmann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His farewell . . . Leonard’s family will greet friends Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. His community farewell will be Saturday Dec. 10, 2016, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 11151 US-12, Brooklyn, MI, beginning with visitation at 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon with Pastor Michael Hanson officiating. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon.

In Leonard's honor, memorial donations may be shared with the family for future designation.