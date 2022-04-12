Todd A. Smith, 54, passed away on April 7, 2022.

Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Jacquelyn A. (MacDonald) Smith; his father, Roy Smith and brother, John E. Smith.

He is survived by brothers, Bob Smith and Archie Smith; sisters, Amy (Smith) Bruener and Connie (Smith) Choate and several nieces and nephews.

Todd was an accomplished musician, playing the classical guitar as well as having a talent for building acoustic guitars.

He will be missed by many. No memorial service is scheduled at this time.