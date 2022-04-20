Sarah Marie Passow, 48, of Napoleon, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home. Sarah’s family and friends will gather Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church (3200 Reed Road, Clarklake, MI 49234). Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., interment to follow after the service at Roseland Memorial Gardens, Jackson, Mich. Pastor Tim Butterfield will officiate.

Sarah was born on March 2, 1974, in Jackson, Mich., to John and Wenda (Westfall) Butterfield III. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who loved her children more than anything. Sarah loved the Lord and wanted everyone around her to be comfortable and happy. She always took time to make her nieces and nephews feel special and loved as well. She was a wonderful encourager, sending cards and notes to anyone she knew who needed cheering up. She was an artist and “social butterfly” who loved to write poetry and work in the garden.

Sarah will be missed by her husband, Darryl; her children, Ajalon Thomas St. Charles and Naya Marie Passow; her mother, Wenda (Brian) Boomer; siblings, April (Bryan) Macomber; John (April) Butterfield IV; Rebekah Maynard and Naomi Butterfield-Klooster; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John Thomas Butterfield III; her sister, Rachel Kay Butterfield; and her brother-in-law, Timothy Maynard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to her family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Sarah’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.