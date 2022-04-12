Norman E. Stone, age 84, of Norvell, Mich., went to be with his Lord and Savior April 2, 2022. He leaves behind a daughter, Dee (Joe) Korany and son, Norman (Chris) Stone Jr.; grandchildren, Sarah (Dan), Lauren (Mark), Jennifer, Joe, Brian, Joshua and Alli; and his sister, Linda (John). He was preceded in death by wife, Janet and daughter, Amanda.

A memorial service will be held at the Community Baptist Church, 204 E. Commercial St., Norvell, MI 4926 at 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. memorial service, a luncheon will follow. Pastor Ned Bernstein officiant.