Timoyhy J. Lee

Timothy J. Lee, 73, of Republic, Mich. passed away Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at his residence. He was born April 24, 1944 in Gould City, Mich., the son of the late Arnold and Geneve (Sorensen) Lee.

Timothy retired from Ford Motor Co. where he did hydraulic repair. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam with the 25th Admin. Co., Infantry Division. He was a member of the STE. Marie tribe of the Chippewa Indians. He was a life member of the Bellevue VFW, Sandusky Am-Vets. He was also a member of, 40/8 Club in Temple, Mich., he was very involved in the Bellevue Moose Club and was a past governor of the Ohio Moose.

Survivors include his children, Christopher (Julie) Lee of Bellevue, David (Renae) of Republic, Mark Lee of Republic, Brenda (Kevin) Prentice of Evart, Mich.; grandchildren, Tim, Jenny, Jamie, Matthew, Aaron, Brooke, Danny, Nicole; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Pat Lee of Nevada, Barry Ned Lee of Michigan, and Dean Kurt (Carolynn) Lee of Michigan.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Kensler) Lee whom he married Aug. 25, 1965 in Manchester, Mich., brothers, Ed, Mike and Brian.

Friends will be received Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Foos and Foos Funeral Home, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio. Military honors will be provided by the Bellevue VFW and the U.S. Army. Burial will be at Block Cemetery, in Republic.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

