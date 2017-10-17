Catherine Kwasny, 96, of Saline, Mich., formerly of Brooklyn, Farmington, Detroit, and Sicily, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at the Evangelical Home – Saline. She was born Jan. 7, 1921 in Highland Park, Mich., the daughter of Vincenzo and Concetta (diGrande) Trigilio.

Catherine grew up in Sicily, Italy. She loved gardening and baking. Catherine was a member of St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn.

On Jan. 28, 1950, she married Joseph B. Kwasny, and he preceded her in death in 1999. Survivors include a daughter, Christine K. (GarE) Maxton of Ann Arbor; a son, Robert J. Kwasny; two grandchildren; Adriana and Sophia Maxton. She was preceded in death by a son, Eugene D. Kwasny; her siblings, Santo Trigilio and Fiancesca Trigilio.

A private burial has taken place at St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery, Brooklyn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel.