Joseph T. “Tim” Letson, 58, of Devils Lake, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich. He was born on Nov. 26, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio to Joseph E. and Nancy (Adamcek) Letson.

He lived in the Devils Lake area most of his life. He graduated from Addison High School in 1976. Tim was employed at Midbrook Products in Jackson for 25 years, and most recently at Roth Fabricating in Morenci. He loved taking his “little white boat” to the sandbar to meet up with family and friends. Tim enjoyed sailing, woodworking, fixing old tractors and golfing with his father in the Devils Lake Men’s Golf League. He coached his boys in pee-wee little league baseball and he loved to travel to many countries for his job.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph (Ali) Letson and Tom (Rachel) Letson both of Devils Lake; his mother, Nancy Adkins of Erie, Mich.; his brother, Mark (Delores) Letson of Cadmus, Mich.; his loving partner, Debra Kozumplik of Devils Lake; step-daughter, Michelle (James) Walsh of Chicago, Illinois; step-son, Joseph Cox of Tampa, Fla.; Debra’s son, Derek Kozumplik and daughter, Tara (Darin) Harvey; and five grandchildren. Also he is survived by the mother of his two sons and best friends, Lisa (John) McLaughlin; special nieces and nephews; Uncle Vic Adamcek, Uncle Arthur, Uncle Donald, Uncle Richard, Uncle James, Uncle William, Aunt Kay, Aunt Pat, Aunt Sue; long-time best friends, Fred Osborn, Bob Duncan and his “best female friend” Sally Earles. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Letson; his step-mother, Mary Letson; step-dad, L. Lee Adkins and his Uncle Charles.

Visitation will be from noon-4 and 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Green’s Lakeside Cemetery, Manitou Beach, Mich. A celebration of life will be at the Manitou Bar & Grill, 110 Walnut St., Manitou Beach, Mich. on Friday from noon-3 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Devils and Round Lake Men’s Club.

