Timothy Wayne Miller, age 70 years of Manitou Beach, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1950, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Swain Duecen and Nelda Lucille (Cooper) Miller. Tim lived his early life in the Belleville area. He worked at General Motors before his retirement and then served on the Rollin Township Zoning Board to help his community. Tim married Arna Robin Finlayson on June 2, 1990, in Belleville, Mich. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2013. Tim was a proud father and grandfather and a good neighbor and very well-liked. He was an avid Red Wings fan, loved animals, especially his dogs. Tim was a member of ASPCA and the Humane Society.

Tim is survived by his son, Steven (Lindsey Martin) Miller and grandson, Jaydon Miller all of Belleville. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Cremation has taken place and Tim will be reunited with his wife at Green’s Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please watch Tim’s Facebook page or the funeral home website for details. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at brownvanhemert.com.