Richard Lee Dickerson, 77, of Cement City, formerly of Toledo, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Suzanne M. (Lehmann) Dickerson; three sons, David (Tina) Dickerson, Dennis (Cecelia) Dickerson and Michael (Katie) Dickerson; three granddaughters, Melissa (Andy) Seaquist, Mandi (Gabe) Mendoza and Lucille Dickerson; two great-grandchildren, Logan Middleton and Ava Seaquist; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Kenneth, John and Henry David Dickerson and his parents, Wyatt J. and Anna R. (Bednarski) Dickerson.

Richard retired from Tenneco and also had worked for Michigan Automotive Compressor for many years. A loving husband, father and grandfather he enjoyed the great outdoors while fishing, boating, golfing and camping. He was a member of the Lake Somerset Association and operated and maintained their weed harvester for many years.

Mr. Dickerson has been cremated. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the West Park on Dorchester Drive, Cement City on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Greg Grotbeck, Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice officiating. Contributions in his memory are directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. His family wishes to acknowledge with heartfelt thanks to the staff at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice for their compassion and support these last weeks. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC., Michigan Center.