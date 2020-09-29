On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Keith Brady Morton passed away at the age of 64. He lived life bigger than his heart could sustain. He was always trying to do something for somebody with a smile and always had a joke. He was proud to represent the Morton name.

Keith was born on January 22, 1956, in Adrian, Mich., the favorite child, to Morrie and Evadean (Ward) Morton. He was a 1975 graduate of Onsted High School (Onsted, Mich.). After graduating he enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country from 1975-1987. During this time, he spent 13 months in the Mediterranean and also a time in South America. He spent several years with the Blue Water Navy on the U.S.S. America ship out of Virginia Beach and ended his Navy career by serving with the Navy Seabees in the reserve. You would often hear Keith say that the reason he avoided wartime was that everyone was too afraid to fight him. Keith went on to work for the Michigan Department of Corrections in Jackson for 25 years and retired in 2010. Once he retired, he combined his passion for the love of country and Harley motorcycles by serving at the American Legion Post 315 in Brooklyn as an American Legion Rider. In between trips to the Legion he would spend time dining at Big Boy where he would order a winning lotto ticket and a Diet Dr. Pepper.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Morrie; his mother, Evadean and his younger brother, Mike. He is survived by his three girls, Karina Pitchford, Evie (Brian) Campbell, Caitlin (Kyle) Williams and his son, Jacob (Jessica) Miller; brother, Wade (Brenda) Morton, his much older sister, Deanna (Larry) Henning and his much, much older brother, Wayne (Shirley) Morton. He was the Proud Papa to his five grandchildren, Taylor, Ariana, Grayson, Preston, Rowan; one great-grandchild, Colt along with countless nieces, nephews, other relatives and his dog who he nicknamed “Naked” so he could say “I walked Naked around the lake!”

The family will have a private burial at Fort Custer in Battle Creek with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 315, 211 Chicago St., Brooklyn, MI 49230. His family would also like to thank the staff at Divine Nest Living in Leslie, for their exceptional care.