Timothy L. Hughes, age 59, of Jackson, along with his son, Daniel, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, on Lake St. Clair while duck hunting.

Tim is survived by his wife, Sharon Hughes of Jackson; son, Brandon (Stacey) Hughes; granddaughter, Hazel Hughes, all of Liberty Township; mother, Barbara Hughes of California; in-laws, Everett and Nancy Romain of Jackson; siblings, Ellen (Jim) Clare, Carol Turk and David (Lisa) Hughes, all of California; sister-in-law, Donna (Gary) Winzeler of Florida; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, George Hughes.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and for more than 30 years worked for Rofin-Sinar in Plymouth as a senior field service laser engineer. Hunting with his sons, anything John Wayne and always wanting to learn and teach himself random new things were his joys in life. He loved flying as a private pilot and was a member of the Michigan Flyers from Ann Arbor.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor Timothy and Daniel’s lives was held at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, with the Rev. Frank T. Rupnik III officiating.

For those who wish, contributions in their honor to one’s favorite charity would be appreciated. Services were conducted under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com

