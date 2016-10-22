George H. Hoffman, 90, of Brooklyn, Mich., and formerly of Toledo, Ohio, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. He was born Feb. 6, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Lemoin D. and E. Lucile (Squires) Hoffman. He attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and Wernert School. He graduated from Whitmer High School in Toledo, Ohio, June 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy June 24, 1944. He became a pharmacist mate third class and served in Okinawa in a field hospital and later served the hospital ship the USS Tranquility in the south Pacific till 1946. He was employed at the Igenfritz Nurseries, Toledo branch. It was at a company party that he met Ruth Anne Poupard, who worked in the home office in Monroe, Mich. In February 1950 he joined the Prudential Insurance Company as an agent. He married Ruth in September of the same year. She preceded him in death in 2006 after 56 years of marriage. He belonged to the Life Underwriters Association and was a longtime member of St. Clement Catholic Church, where he ushered and was a councilman. He was a 50-year member of the 3rd and 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He was a past president of West Toledo Rotary Club and a Big Brother. He liked to travel with his wife and saw a great part of this country. George enjoyed fishing, sailing, golfing at his summer cottage near Brooklyn, Mich., where he eventually retired. He was proud of all his nieces and nephews, for he had more than 170, and liked to call himself Professional Uncle.

He is survived by his sister, Sr. Carol Hoffman, OFS; brother, Thomas (Dianna) Hoffman and longtime friend, Beverly Poulliot. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Joanne Blaida and Elnorah Kabchef; and brother, Kenneth Hoffman.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman) Temperance, Mich. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, 8743 U.S. 12, Brooklyn, Mich., where he will lie in state after 10 a. m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Luke’s Clinic, Jackson, Mich. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com

