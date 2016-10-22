His legacy . . . Lawrence Eugene Smith, of Jackson, passed away at the age of 77, Oct. 22, 2016, in Jackson, Mich. He was born Aug. 16, 1939, in South Haven, Mich., to Ernest and Esther (Buser) Smith. Larry married the love of his life, Doris Lumpkin, May 31, 1969, in Hastings, Mich. He was an avid reader of mysteries and historical books. Larry also enjoyed watching a variety of movies. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Larry leaves behind his sisters, Barbara Patch, Martha Markin, Betty (Jerry) Kenward; two sisters-in-law, Emily Barr and Ann (Ken) Kemp; brother-in-law, Larry Lumpkin; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Doris.

His farewell . . . Larry’s community farewell will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, at 11 a.m. with a gathering beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Eric Ekong will be officiating. After cremation, Larry’s ashes will be taken to the Hollywood Baptist Cemetery in Hollywood, Ga., to be placed next to his deceased wife Doris’ burial plot. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Please sign Larry’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for his family by calling 877-231-7900.

For all your hometown news . . . click and subscribe here.