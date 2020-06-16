Timothy John Bendele, 59, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1960, in Jackson, Mich., to William and Mary Ellen (Hunt) Bendele. He will be remembered as being a true outdoorsman. Tim loved being up north, hunting, fishing, morel hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Parish, Clarklake. Tim worked alongside his father at Bill’s Landscaping, Excavating, and Sea Walls for many years.

Tim will be missed by his children, Heather (Adam) Cudworth, Midland, Mich.; Amy (Tyler) Duff, Kalamazoo, Mich.; his father, Bill Sr.; siblings, Bill (Mary) Bendele, Debbie Bendele, Mike Bendele, and Charlene (Terry) Hotz; grandchildren, Tyler, Maddison, and Henley; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen.

Tim’s family and friends will gather Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10–11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake. All attendees will be required to wear face masks upon entering the church. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery. Fr. Tom Helfrich, O.S.F.S will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, Great Lakes Chapter. Please leave a message of comfort for Tim’s family or sign his guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.