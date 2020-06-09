Norma Jean Lighthall, 84, of Temperance and formerly of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Charles Mercy Hospital. Norma was born on February 4, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, and was raised in Monclova by the late Joseph and Grace (Beers) Black.

She attended Anthony Wayne High School and was crowned Homecoming Queen and Trailblazer Queen. Norma later pursued classes at The Ohio State University. She was employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Northwest Ohio, for 28 years, as the executive secretary to the president before her retirement. Norma was an avid sports fan enjoying college football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Detroit Lions and baseball including the Mudhens and the Detroit Tigers.

Left to cherish Norma’s memory is her husband, Merit Lighthall; son, D. Scott Marion; and sister, Virginia “Ginny” Pfaff. Norma was preceded in death by her brother, James Black.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Toledo Humane Society and Alcohol Anonymous.

Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held for Norma at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel, 419-473-0300. To share memories and condolences with Norma’s family visit their website at www.NewcomeToldedo.com.