Olivia Edna Arkabauer, 92, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away peacefully at her son’s home on Saturday, June 6, 2020, under the loving care of her family and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Olivia was born on February 13, 1928, on a farm in Alhambra, Ill., to Hugo and Augusta Bloemker. In 1949, she was married to Wilbert (Arky) Arkabauer and he passed away in 1981.

Olivia is survived by her sons, Roger Arkabauer and Robert (Mellissa) Arkabauer; her sister, Judy (Ken) Bostedor, and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mae Sellers.

Olivia earned her degree at Brown’s Business School in St. Louis, Mo. She was a bookkeeper at Ingram’s Motor Sales in Brooklyn, then worked as a bookkeeper at Neely’s Allied Bldg. Center for over 30 years until they closed. She then retired at the age of 72.

She was an avid bowler, golfer, loved camping, playing cards, knitting, and was on the planning commission for the Village of Brooklyn. Olivia volunteered for years at Brooklyn Elementary School for the reading program, thirty-six years at the Jackson County Department of Human Services, and for two decades at Foote Hospital as a bookkeeper for the gift shop. She belonged to Senior Citizens and so much more that’s not being mentioned to help others.

For 65 years she was a faithful member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church. Olivia was a deacon, elder, drove the care home residents to church, participated in crop walk to raise money, bell choir, and signed up for numerous committees. She loved life and had a good time letting no grass grow under her feet.

Cremation has taken place and Olivia will be laid to rest at Roseland Garden. A celebration of life will be held for her at a later date.