Timothy Charles Clemens, 74, of Brooklyn, Mich., and Spring Hill, Fla., passed away on July 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helen (Weiser) Clemens, and brothers, Richard Thomas and Jonathan Clemens.

Survived by his loving wife, Jann (Rothfuss) Clemens, children, Carolyn (John) Harvey of Beavercreek, Ohio, Timothy Clemens Jr. of Brooklyn, Mich., and Kelly (Steve) Settle of Springboro, Ohio; grandchildren, Barrett and Reagan Settled and Devyn Harvey; brother, Nicholas Clemens of Dayton, Ohio; step children, Ryan (Jill) Staake, Michael (Kelly) Staake; step-grandchildren Joseph and Jacob and many other loving family and friends.

Tim was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. A graduate of Chaminade High School in 1963 going on to become a journeyman and working for Clemens Plumbing. During that time, he raised his family in Bellbrook, Ohio, where he was very active in the sports community. He relocated to Brooklyn, Mich., where he met and married his wife Jann.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed working on his custom car, watching documentaries and loved being by the water. His faith was unwavering, and he knew his journey on earth was only the beginning.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 10 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the memorial service was from 12:30-1 p.m. A celebration of life was held immediately following the memorial service at 69 Lownes Drive, Springboro, OH 5066. There was a service at Calvary Cemetery Chapel in Dayton and a private internment.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Lakes on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m., visitation is at 10 a.m. Tim’s charity of choice was Gifts of Love, send donations in care of Lutheran Church of the Lakes, 8800 N. Rollin Hwy., Addison, MI 49220.

Tim would be happy to know his family and friends will be together reminiscing and offering loving support to each other. The Man, the Myth the Legend . . .