Robert “Bob” Blaker, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Florida, on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, one daughter, Angie, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Wanda (Blaker) McCullough of Napoleon; brothers, George Blaker of Florida and Lowel Elmer Blaker of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam; father, Raymond Blaker and mother, Dorothy (Gallant) Blaker; sister, Dolores Wood and brother, Russell Blaker.

He was a graduate of Onsted High School, Class of 1956. Bob retired in 2018, after working for 60 years with Continental Eastern and United Airlines. He had a great love for his children, grandchildren and his siblings. He loved traveling the world and telling stories of his travels. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Cremation has taken place in Florida.