Timothy Brian Sitarz, 58, of Brooklyn, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born July 22, 1961, in Dearborn, Mich., the son of Richard and Gerry Sitarz.

He was preceded in death by his father; brothers, Cary and Mark Sitarz and sister-in-law, Pam Sitarz. Tim is survived by his mother, Gerry; brother, Rick (Cathy) Sitarz; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tim was retired from Bricklayers Local #2. He enjoyed NASCAR, deer hunting, and hanging out at his land.

Per his request, he has been cremated and there will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake. Please sign Tim’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.