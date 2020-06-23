Cindy Bates (VanLuven), 61, of Napoleon, Mich., passed away on June 17, 2020. Cindy was born in Little Rock, Ark., to Mary and Glenn VanLuven. Cindy went to many different schools and lived in many different places including Libya, Africa, while her father was in the United States Air Force.

After leaving the Oscoda Air Force Base in northern Michigan, the family relocated to Brooklyn, Mich. Cindy graduated from Columbia Central High School. She worked at the Jackson Airport in her younger years and most recently at Sam’s Club.

Cindy was known for her outgoing personality, amazing laugh, and love for animals. Her most recent love of her life was her Alaskan malamute, Glacier.

Cindy enjoyed gardening, flowers, bird watching, and all wildlife. Cindy most enjoyed spending time in the Upper Peninsula and especially enjoyed searching for rocks on the shores of Lake Superior.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Mary VanLuven; and brother, Glenn VanLuven Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Glenda Hoover of Jackson, Mich., and Vickie Nyman of Hudson, Mich.; nieces, Amber Hoover, Ashley Hoover, and Erica VanLuven; and nephews, Joshua Shaw and John Hoover.

Cindy’s wishes are to be cremated and her ashes dispersed in a beautiful lake in the Upper Peninsula. There will be no services.