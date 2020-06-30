Denise Marie Peleshok, 66, passed away, Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 26, 1954, in Dearborn, Mich., to Marvin and Angeline (Laurain) Sikora. Denise married the love of her life, Stephen Peleshok, on May 16, 1975, in Dearborn, Mich. After retiring from Ford Motor Company with over 30 years of service, she went on to volunteer at Miller Elementary School.

Denise was a long-time parishioner at St. Rita’s Catholic Church where she was involved in many activities. Denise loved being at the lake and was happiest when her home was filled with family and friends. She always made everyone feel loved and welcomed. She will be remembered for her love of dancing, her great sense of humor, and her two-fingered whistle that could be heard from afar. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who radiated positivity and kindness. She had genuine compassion for all she encountered and shared her love and laughter with all that crossed her path. She exhibited strength, beauty, and grace in everything she did. She will be missed by all of those who knew her and loved her.

Denise will be missed by her loving husband, Steve; children, Trisha (Dennis) Miller, Holly (Marty) Metheringham, Emily (Chad) Fish, and Ashley (Kevin) Laverty; sisters, Debbie (Lyn) Yeager and Shelley (Robbie) Kleismit; her cherished grandchildren, Parker, Gracelyn, and Landon Miller, Liam and Nolan Metheringham, Blake and Eva Fish, Lynken, Bayne and Bekytt Laverty; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Skip Sikora.

Denise’s family and friends will gather at St. Rita Catholic Church from 10–11 a.m., with the funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. Due to Covid-19, everyone is required to wear a face mask upon entering the church. Please leave a message of comfort for Denise’s family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com