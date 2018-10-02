Thomas William Cattell, 91, of Onsted, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. He was born on September 21, 1927, in Findlay, Ohio, the son of Cecil A. and Marguerite M. (Dulgar) Cattell. Tom graduated from Onsted High School in 1946. At the age of 17, he served in the Merchant Marines and then went on to serve in the U. S. Army Airborne after graduation. Tom married Virginia May Baker on July 28, 1950, at the North Rome Baptist Church in Manitou Beach. She survives. He worked as a master electrician for Tecumseh Products for 36 years, 11 months, retiring in 1986, then for General Motors for 18 months. Tom was active in the community serving on the Cambridge Township Planning Board and Board of Review, Boy Scout Leader, Past Financial Officer and Post Commander of the Onsted American Legion Durkee-Seager Post #550. He also was a member of the Brooklyn Masonic Lodge No. 169 F&AM, Lenawee Family Researchers and the 11th Airborne Association. Tom enjoyed his garden, doing yard work and genealogy research.

Surviving besides his wife, Virginia; are their three children, Susan (Bill) Dewey of Oregon, Ohio, Bonnie (Glenn) McJennett of Brooklyn and Gordon (Diane) Cattell of Jackson; daughter-in-law, Linda Cattell of Addison; nine grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Jonathan, Wendy, Timothy, Sarah, Daniel, Nolan and Kelsey; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Cattell; parents; and two brothers, Larry (Sue) Cattell and Robert (Sandra) Cattell.

Funeral Services for Tom was held Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 11 a.m., at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted with Pastor Sandy Benes officiating. Interment will follow at the Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted with full military honors conducted by the Onsted American Legion Durkee-Seager Post #550.