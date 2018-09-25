His legacy . . . Thomas Roger Gabbard, 53, passed away September 18, 2018. He was born on December 29, 1964, in Pontiac, Mich., to Thomas and Margaret (Orchard) Gabbard, Jr. Thomas enjoyed wildlife and he especially loved his cats “Little Girl”, “Charlie” and “Boots”. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Thomas will be missed by his sister, Terri (John) Seyfried, uncle, Robert Gabbard, aunt, Mary Jane Logan, and his cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Thomas (Hazel) Gabbard, Sr. and Hannibal (Margaret) Orchard.

His farewell . . . Thomas’s family and friends will gather together Thursday, Sept. 27, from 10-11 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Thomas’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.