Deborah Jeane Champanois, 66, of Brooklyn, passed away September 27, 2018.

She was born September 22, 1952, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the daughter of Robert and Lois (Stephens) Gray.

On February 12, 1974, she married Clarence Champanois.

Debbie enjoyed fishing at Honey Lake, bowling, and being involved in any activities her children and grandchildren were involved in.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Clarence; children, Trina (Brian) Rooney of Trenton, Christopher (Nicole) Champanois of Adrian, Clarence Champanois, Jr. of Brooklyn, Clarence (Kim) Eddy of Brooklyn and Clancy (Melanie) Champanois of Iowa; eight grandchildren, Marlayna, Lexi, Casey, Ethan, Drew, Ashton, Talen, and Gavin; and brother, Fred (Kathee) Gray of Ann Arbor.

According to Debbie’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.