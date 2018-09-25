2dLt Elwood Ray Bailey, USMCR, died on August 24, 1942, following aerial combat with enemy forces during the Guadalcanal campaign of World War II. His recently recovered remains will be buried with full military honors at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018, in Chapel Cemetery, Parma, Mich.

2dLt Bailey was born on August 18, 1920, in Sandstone Township, Jackson County, Mich. His family included father, Ray Jesse Bailey, mother, Lula Irene Livesay Bailey and sister, Virginia Bailey Tompkins, all now deceased. His wife, Daisy Eunice Roberts Bailey Speets, also deceased. His nearest survivors are nephews, Wayne L. Tompkins, Jr., of Fairlawn, Ohio, and Dennis W. Tompkins of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Elwood graduated from Parma High School in 1938. In June of 1941, he graduated from Jackson Junior College and then joined the U.S. Navy. He was appointed an Aviation Cadet on April 22, 1942, he received his gold wings as a Naval Aviator. A year later, after combat training, he was appointed Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and pilot of the Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat attack fighter aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighting Squadron 223 (VMF-223) on Guadalcanal Island.

During aerial combat with Japanese forces on August 24, his plane was damaged and 2dLt Bailey did not return to base. His remains were not found and for one year he was listed as missing in action. He then officially was declared killed in action by the Secretary of the Navy.

Almost miraculously and following a long series of events, on September 5, 2017, his remains were declared recovered and they are to be buried next to the graves of his parents in Chapel Cemetery.

