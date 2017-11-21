His legacy . . . Thomas R. Cushman, Sr., 96, passed away Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sept. 13, 1921 in Buenos Aries, Argentina to Samuel and Helen (Russell) Cushman. Thomas married the love of his life, Geraldine (Kuhl), on Feb. 14, 1947, at Iron Creek Community Church in Manchester. Tom graduated from Michigan State University and then served in the Army Air Force during WW II and was trained in fighter planes. He was discharged honorably as a captain and awarded many medals. He owned his own business – ABC Reproduction Company and was a farmer. After retirement he was a part time broadcaster on Channel 19, for the People channel in Brooklyn. He was a member of Jackson Kiwanis and a former treasurer for Norvell Township. Tom also sang with the Barber Shop Harmony Society, for over 40 years. He and his family attended Heart O’ Lakes United Brethren Church in Brooklyn for many years. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Tom will be missed by his children; Thomas. Jr. (Jan) Cushman, Marcia (John) Robe and Kent Cushman, ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother and three sisters.

His farewell . . . Thomas’ family and friends will gather from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Heart O’ Lakes United Brethren Church 7031 Jefferson Road, Brooklyn where his farewell will be held at 11 a.m. Pastor Cyle Young will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to Talons Out Flight Michigan P.O. Box 280 Portage, MI 49081. Please leave a message of comfort for Thomas’ family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.