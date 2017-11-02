Gilbert John Griffin, 88, of Aiken, South Carolina, beloved husband of 61 years to Betty Joan (Billings) Griffin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Born to Leslie and Lola Griffin, Oct. 27, 1928, in Brooklyn, Mich. where he spent his childhood and a majority of his adult life and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Napoleon, Mich. In addition to his loving wife, family members include children and their spouses, David and Patty Prough, Michael and Julie Griffin; grandchildren, Leslie (Nick) Spicer, Travis (Kara) Griffin, James (Misha) Friday, Jackson Friday and Kelley (John) Stuckey of Omaha, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Hannah, Owen, Annie-Rae, Katy and Beau.

Following his formal education, Gilbert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War serving in the 86th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. After his discharge, his career spanned 32 years with Ford Motor Company in Michigan before retiring and moving to Spring Hill, Fla. for several years. In June of 2000, they moved to Aiken, South Carolina. During his leisure time he enjoyed puttering around the yard, spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, bowling and especially golf, of which he always liked to boast of achieving a hole-in-one.

A private family service will be held Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Southlawn Cemetery where his cremated remains will be interred. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association at 140 Stoneridge Dr., Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.