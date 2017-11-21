Richard “Rick” Adams, 58, passed away on Nov. 10, 2017, after a very courageous fight with cancer. To the very end, he was surrounded by family and very close friends while listening to his favorite song, “Dust in the Wind.” His cremation has been honored.

He was a passionate fishing nut, who never missed an opportunity to drop a line in the water with any one of his friends. Rick was an expert auto body mechanic and mentored many others in his craft. He was also a very giving person and always helped friends first before doing things for himself.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Janet, of 36 years, sons, Chad Smith (Marnie Burgett) and Shawn Smith; brother, Randy (Bill Sherman); several cousins; nieces; nephews; and his beloved one-eyed dog Andy. Rick was preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Alice Adams, other very close family members, and several family pets throughout the years.

The immediate family will be having a private gathering followed by an open celebration of his life (with a big bonfire) for all who knew Rick at the family home at 2 p.m. on November 16.

If desired, contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice.