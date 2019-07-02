Thomas J. Valentine, 81, of Onsted, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee, Hospice Home in Adrian. Tom was born on February 25, 1938, in Detroit, the son of William and Jennie L. (Saunier) Valentine. He graduated from Taylor Center High School in Taylor in 1957. Tom served his country in the U. S. Army and the National Guard for six years. He married Donna Jean Markesino on June 21, 1963, in Dearborn. She preceded him in death on February 22, 2015.

Tom retired from Ford Motor Company after thirty years at the assembly plant in Saline. He loved taking his wife to car shows in her yellow 1976 Corvette Stingray with the license plate CHCHING. Tom enjoyed everything to do with family, especially putting smiles on their faces and traveling anywhere with his beloved, Donna.

Surviving Tom is his son, Tony of Surrey, B.C.; grandson, Victor (Ashley) of Onsted and great-grandson, Troy. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; daughter, Vikki; granddaughter, Vanesia; and two brothers, William and Jim.

Funeral Services for Tom will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion, Durkee-Seager Post #550 of Onsted. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice of Lenawee or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.