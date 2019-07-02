Mary E. Iveson, 90, of Lake Somerset, Cement City, formerly of Addison, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home at Lake Somerset.

She was born on December 14, 1928, in Metamora, Ohio, to Raymond and Viola (Downing) Wotring. She married Robert W. Iveson in 1956 in Mason, Mich., and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2002. Mary lived in the Addison area for many years. She graduated from Whitmer High School in 1945 and then graduated from Toledo School of Nursing in 1948. Mary worked at several hospitals in the area, including the former Addison Community Hospital, Thorn Hospital in Hudson and Foote Hospital in Jackson, and she retired in 1985. She attended Central Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, spending time with friends and family and loved animals. She was a member of the Humane Society and ASPCA.

Surviving are three sons, Robert (Julie) Iveson of Lake Somerset, Glenn (Nancy) Iveson of Caledonia, Mich., and Raymond Iveson of Addison; one daughter, Cathie Kroll of Lake Somerset; five grandchildren, Robert Iveson, III of Lake Somerset, Braden Iveson of Grand Rapids, Nathaniel Iveson of Clinton Township, Mich., Nicholas Iveson of Caledonia, and Krystalyn Kroll of Emeryville, Calif.; one sister, Delight Lee McGinnis of Nemo, Texas and one nephew, Thomas Lee of Glen Rose, Texas. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Robert Iveson.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Lakes Hospice of Jackson or to New Life Baptist Church of Addison. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

