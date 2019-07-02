Leonard “Bud” Edward Leonard, 94, of Jerome, Mich., formerly of Manitou Beach, Mich., passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Brookdale in Adrian.

Bud is survived by his wife of 72 years, Donna; two sons, Michael E. (Maribeth) Leonard of Jerome, Mich., and Mark E. (Deborah) Leonard of Spring Lake, Mich.; two daughters, Cathy (LeRoy) Stuart of Goodyear, Ariz., and Gayle Gerig of Grand Haven, Mich. He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers, James Leonard of Toledo, Ohio and Thomas (Carol) Leonard of Littleton, Co. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Henry M. and Margaret B. (Conliss) Leonard; and one daughter, Margaret (Peggy); as well as two brothers and two sisters.

Leonard was born on October 12, 1924, in Toledo, Ohio. He lived his early years in Toledo, graduating from Libby High School. Bud was a veteran of WW II, serving his country in the United States Army, Ohio’s 37th Division, from March 1943 – December 1945 in the Pacific Theater. A decorated serviceman, he received three bronze stars and two purple hearts, having participated in multiple beach assaults throughout the Philippines.

Bud married Donna B. Gerig, on January 18, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio. For a very short time they lived in Blissfield, Mich., where Bud was in sales for the Ford dealership. Eventually they settled down in their historic brick home on the south shore of Round Lake, raising their family there from 1954 to 1989. During those years, Bud owned and operated Leonard Amusement Company & Vending in Adrian, Mich., which has now become a third-generation business.

In 1989, he and Donna moved to Stuart, Fla., where he was in business once again, finally retiring to Freeport, Bahamas where they enjoyed many years of sunshine with good friends and family visits.

Bud is a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, the American Legion, the V.F.W. and the D.A.V. He always enjoyed the water and boating and instilled his love of water and boats in all his children.

Cremation has taken place. Burial of his ashes will take place in Green’s Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.