Thomas J. England, 70, of Adrian, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital. He was born on July 7, 1951, in Dundee the son of Joseph and Myrna (Iott) England. On February 14, 1975, he married Debbie Isaacson and she survives. Tom had been employed as a union representative at General Motors. Tom was a member of the Brooklyn Masonic Lodge #169 F&AM and a member and lead singer of the band 4th Dimension. He enjoyed riding Harleys, even building his own bike in his spare time, golfing, hunting, fishing, and more than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Debbie, he is survived by his two sons, Nicolas and Axel England; one daughter, Angie (Andy) Borders; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kyle, Brooklyn, Breanna, Maddelyn, Dylan, Alison, and Cole; one brother, Danny Joe England; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Tom’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial Contributions may be given to Lenawee Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.