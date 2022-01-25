Kim G. Ballas (Aikens), with much sadness, John E. Ballas must say goodbye to his wife of 32 years, Kim, who passed away at their Jackson home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the age of 62. Kim was born and raised in Ionia, Mich., the daughter of Harold and Josephine Nelson. Over the years she also had lived in Brooklyn and Edmore, Mich.

She is survived by her husband, John; three children, Rhonda (Randy) Cherpes of Sumner, Mich., Matt Aikens and Ben Aikens, both of Ionia, Mich.; five grandchildren, Tori, Cloe, Donavan, Tempus and Amelia; two brothers, Harold Rick (Sue) Nelson and Bryan Nelson, both of Elwell, Mich.

Kim was preceded in death by her son, Travis Aikens; mother and step-father, Josephine and Frederick Hochsprung; and her father, Harold Nelson.

She was a lover of all animals; her cats and dogs were spoiled with the care that was given to them. She would make sure that the wildlife around her did not go hungry, especially the deer that wandered through her neighborhood.

As was her request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).