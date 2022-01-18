Susan Jane Nowak, 78, passed away on January 16, 2022. Susan’s family and friends will gather Friday, January 21, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. A memorial service will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. John Messimer will officiate.

Susan was born on June 1, 1943, in Manchester, Mich., to Jack and Blanche (Eurenius) Nichols. Susan married Terry Nowak, on June 17, 1989, in her backyard in Brooklyn, Mich. Susan was a longtime resident of Brooklyn living here since 1961. She volunteered for both the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and the PTA of Brooklyn Elementary School. She was also an active member of the All Saints Episcopal Church and the Irish Hills Eagles. Susan worked many years as a pharmacy technician at the Brooklyn CVS. In her leisure time, she enjoyed singing karaoke with her friends at Jerry’s Pub.

Susan will be missed by her husband, Terry; her children, Denese (John) Edsall of Hollywood, Fla.; Michael Rose (Johnna Hall) of Wayne, Mich.; Carrie Nowak of Brooklyn, Mich.; and Terry (Jacquie) Nowak of Calgary, Alberta Canada; siblings, James (Helen) Nichols of Adrian, Mich.; and Lois Kline (Mike Kimling) of Clarklake, Mich.; grandchildren, Jessica Miles of Cement City, Mich.; Aaron Miles of Edmonton, Alberta Canada; Lance Drake of Brooklyn, Mich.; Leo Nowak of Calgary, Alberta Canada; great-grandchild, Korbin Salyer of Cement City, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marilyn Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to All Saints Episcopal Church of Brooklyn, Mich., or the American Cancer Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Susan’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.