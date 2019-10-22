Theresa Mary (Biel) Logan, 74, of Liberty Township, passed away at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David; son, David Jr. (Robyn)

Logan; brother, Richard (Mary Lou) Biel; and her beloved grandchildren, Luke, Matt, and Libby Logan as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, and special friends. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Julia (Nastally-Konkol) Biel and brother, John Joseph Biel.

Known to us as Terri, she grew up in Jackson, Mich., attended church at St. Stanislaus Kostka where she also attended grade school. She then attended high school at St. Joseph’s Academy in Adrian, Mich., and continued her education at Jackson Community College where she earned her associate’s degree in nursing.

She was a nurse for more than 40 years, first working at Mercy Hospital, then Foote Hospital and the final 30 years of her career at Jackson Hematology and Oncology. She was blessed to have made many special friends there.

Terri lived a beautiful life for which she was very grateful. She was a caring, loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Her life revolved around her family and friends. She was soft-spoken, patient and kind.

For more than 50 years, she and David created a loving, beautiful home and gardens, where many family reunions, campouts, graduation parties, and weddings were held, and special memories were made.

She was a lover of books and spent many hours reading.

Those of us who are blessed to have loved her will cherish our memories of her.

Theresa is at Lauer Family Funeral Home in Jackson where her family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Chapel at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, with Fr. Timothy Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Sutfin Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial contributions to Bethany Adult Care Home 1000 E. Porter St., Jackson, Michigan, 49202 would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Please share a memory with Theresa’s family at www.lauerfh.com.