Theresa L VanderHorst, 72, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at her home in Waterloo, Ind., surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Alvin J. and Ethel “Bernice” (Thomas) Batistick.

Theresa served in the convent for six years in Springfield, Ill., with Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Sienna Heights University in Adrian, Mich., and worked in the health care field in long-term care and home care before retiring in 2008. She was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Waterloo where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Theresa was not only a mother of six children, but she provided for her family by growing their food, canning it for winter months, often sewing their clothes, and even did some hunting and fishing along with her husband. By doing these things, she instilled immeasurable values in her children, showing them they could do anything they set their minds to.

Theresa was very ambitious and tried her hand at many adventures with her husband, Chris, and they enjoyed traveling and camping. Together they visited all 50 states. She served as Mrs. Claus benefiting the VFW in Butler with Santa (Chris VanderHorst). She was a Girl Scout leader in the Irish Hills Girl Scout Counsel in Michigan for several years. Theresa also had a love for genealogy, scrapbooking, and participated in OCRC baseball in Onsted, Mich. Most of all Theresa loved being a mother and grandmother.

Theresa married Harold “Chris” VanderHorst Jan. 17, 1970, in Parma, Ohio, and he passed away Aug. 17, 2016. They were married for 47 years.

She is survived by six children, Christopher (Susan) VanderHorst of Onsted, Mich.; Michelle VanderHorst of Adrian, Mich.; Dean (Stephanie) VanderHorst of Waterloo, Ind.; Yvonne (Kevin) Busdeker of Woodridge, Ill.; Charolette (Julio) Martinez of Granger, Ind., and Andrea (David) Deihl of Waterloo, Ind.; 22 grandchildren, Ashleigh, Brandon, Ashley, Courtney (Tom), Julie, Dakota, Mel, Joshua, Brittany, Justin, Jacob (Leah), Josiah, Jozie, Dawson, Charles, Madison, Lincoln, Reagan, Kennedy, Charolette, Elliott, and Barrett; and one brother, James A. (Ginny) Batistick of Atlantic Highlands, N.J. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one great-grandson, Preston Jack.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Waterloo, Ind., with Father Dave Carkenord. Burial will be in St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo. Calling will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne St., Waterloo, IN. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral Home prior to the start of calling. Preferred memorials are St. Michaels Window Restoration fund. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.