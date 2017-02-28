Randy Lyle Miller, age 60, went to be with his Lord, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, surrounded by his family. The son of Marion ‘Dusty’ and Donna Miller, he was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Jackson, Mich.

On May 14, 1983, he married Cynthia Deborah Richardson in Brooklyn, Mich., and together they shared nearly 35 years of marriage. Randy loved being with his family and enjoyed sports and music. He worked 37 years for Consumers Energy in Jackson and Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Charles Richardson Sr. Surviving are his loving wife, Cindy; their five children, Gregory and Cristi Miller of Pierson, Corey and Christina Miller of Denton, Texas, Brittany and Robert Maess of Greenville, Lanny Miller and fiance, Megan Guthrie of Greenville, and Ryley Miller and Emily Kerschen of Austin, Texas; one grandchild, Oliver Miller; two step-grandchildren, Max and Jack Druckenmiller; three brothers, Roger and Sherry Miller of Portland, Ron and Nancy Miller of Okatie, S.C., and Rusty Miller of Charlotte, N.C.; mother-in-law, Rhoda Richardson of Greenville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3rd at Faith Baptist Church, 315 S Greenville W Drive, Greenville, Mich. The memorial service will also be held at the church, at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4.

Contributions in memory of Randy may be directed to the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center or Faith Baptist Church.