His legacy . . . Jesse Edward Arnett, age 99, of Cement City, Mich., passed away Feb. 26, 2017, at Magnum Care in Adrian. He was born July 16, 1917 in Burkettsville, Ohio, the son of Edward V. and Ada (Blakely) Arnett. Jesse married Florence C. Feller March 12, 1948, in East Liberty and she survives. Jesse proudly served his country with pride in the U.S. Army during World War II. He completed his duty with the rank of staff sergeant and was stationed in New Guinea, the Philippines and fought in the battle for Biac Island. He was a member of the Cement City Baptist Church and the Cement City VFW.

His family . . . In addition to his loving wife of 68 years, Jesse is survived by his son, Jeffrey E. Arnett; grandchildren, Casey (John) Owens of Morristown, Tenn., and Danielle Arnett of Cement City.

His farewell . . . Jesse’s family will greet friends Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn. His community farewell will be Friday at Cement City Baptist Church beginning with a gathering at noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Drew Woods officiating. Interment at Cement City Cemetery. In honor of Jesse, memorial donations may be shared with the Cement City Baptist Church, American Cancer Society or charity of donor’s choice.

