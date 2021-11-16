Charles ‘Chuck’ Andres

Charles Edward Andres, 81, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson. Chuck’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service will follow on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will officiate.

He was born on January 22, 1940, in Detroit, Mich., to Charles and Ruth (Livernois) Andres. Chuck married Sandy Martin, on May 25, 1963, in Dearborn, Mich. He will be remembered as a hard worker that could fix anything, affectionately called “Jack of all trades” or the “Go to Guy”. Chuck proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958 – 1961. He then gained employment at Ford Motor Company, retiring after 30 years of service.

Chuck was a man of many interests. He built his own home, helped his sons build their homes, fixed cars, did excavating, and drilled wells. Chuck had an extensive movie collection, several slot machines, jukeboxes and other gadgets. He enjoyed water skiing on Vineyard Lake and flying (even owning his own airplane). Chuck loved spending time in his machine shop and tinkering. The memories he cherished most were his Sunday morning waffles with his family and spending time with his vast cat family. Chuck will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Chuck is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children, Gregg (Tracy) Andres and Timothy (Rene’) Andres; siblings, Sherry Vincent and Erv Andres; grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Tamsin, Jason, Nate, Lauren, and Rachel; and his special friend, Barb Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim and sister, Nita.

Military honors were provided by the Brooklyn American Legion Wilber Bartlett Post 315. Memorial contributions are suggested to Jackson Animal Shelter.