Her legacy . . . Thelma May Guernsey, 91, passed away April 25, 2017, at Provincial House, Adrian. Thelma was born March 23, 1926, in Blackman Twp., Mich., the daughter of Guy and Ruth (Chase) Courter. She married Robert R. Guernsey Aug. 11, 1946, in Jackson and he preceded her in death. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and will be lovingly remembered.

Her family . . . Thelma is survived by her children, Dennis (Reta) Guernsey, Paulette (Fred) Shaffer; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Her farewell . . . private services have taken place. In honor of Thelma, memorial donations may be shared with a charity of donor’s choice. Please sign Thelma’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Guernsey family by calling 877-231-7900.