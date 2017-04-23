Richard (Lemon) Lee Wallace, 52, of Jackson died April 23, 2017. Richard was born on April 1, 1965, to Betty Gilmore of Jackson and Duane Wallace of Jackson.

Richard died at Henry Ford Allegiance hospital with his loving family by his side. Richard was loved by everyone that met him. He would help anyone that needed help.

Surviving are brothers, Ronald (Cherry), Peter (Laura) and Edward (Debbie) Gilbert of Jackson; two half-brothers, Rick and Jack Wallace of Pittsford, Mich., and his companion, Stacy Moll as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. He will dearly be missed and was dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald Gilbert to cover Richard’s funeral expenses. A luncheon is being held for family and friends at Betty’s home, 1516 E. Ganson St., Jackson starting a noon.