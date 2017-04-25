Susan Elaine (Creger) Nagy, 57, of Addison, Mich., went to be with the Lord March 13, 2017 in Tavares, Fla., following a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was a 1977 graduate of Columbia Central High School in Brooklyn. In 1978, she married Anton J. Nagy Jr. and the two of them were blessed to enjoy a life of 39 wonderful years together.

Per Sue’s wishes a “casual celebration of Susan’s life is planned for May 13, 2017, at 1082 Tompkins Drive on Silver Lake, Cement City, MI 49233, where she enjoyed a large portion of her life. The celebration will begin at noon until 7 p.m. Memories and prayer will be at 3 p.m., followed by a “Sue” style meal.

She was preceded in death by her sister Martha Denning, parents Ada Beverly and William George Creger, and her mother-in-law Dorothy Elizabeth Nagy.

She is survived by her husband Anton (AJ) Nagy, brothers, Barry (Sandy) Creger and Michael Creger, her in-laws Dorothy Ann (Rodney) Otter, Aaron (Nancy) Nagy, nine nephews, Justin (Kelli), Shane (Lindsay) and Brandon Creger, Brad (Abbie) Denning, Keith Otter, Andy, David, Chad and Brad Halsey. Also surviving are niece Kelli Rupard, great nieces and nephews and many, many extended family and children to who she was known as “Aunt Sue.” All who knew her will miss not only Sue, but also her contagious smile.

The Nagy and Creger family would like to send their deepest gratitude to all for their prayers and hopes during Sue’s and our families challenging times.